Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

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Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
3d

Religious indoctrintion aligned with the state's poltical outlook is manageable if worked in a certain equilibrium.

In most cases, it is a recipe for disaster, as pretexts take hold and extremism is established.

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THE ACE DISPATCH's avatar
THE ACE DISPATCH
1d

Great article and a much-needed insightful perspective.

You mention: "HTS was pushed into Türkiye’s arms by the war itself and had rehearsed its transformation years earlier while governing the province of Idlib." Would you please clarify? We thought that HTS was a creation of Turkish Intelligence all along. And that MIT has been cultivating HTS and its leadership since the mid 2000.

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