Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evan Martinez Jones's avatar
Evan Martinez Jones
4d

The tighter the tyrant squeezes, the more slips through their fingers. Very informative. I’m also surprised by the average age of the rebels in the photo, if this were the US they would definitely be younger.

Reply
Share
Elif Kara's avatar
Elif Kara
2d

Really well laid out piece ! The Odyssey framing fits better than I expected, especially the line that the regime doesn't just want to win, it wants the opposition to give up on its own. The detail on the 24 July date and the mosque stop was a nice touch too, small choices most coverage would skip past.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ezgi Basaran · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture