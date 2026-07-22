Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

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Evan Martinez Jones's avatar
Evan Martinez Jones
Jul 23

Damn, quite the balancing act, but at least there’s some sort of leverage, but that’s more the carrot to not be messed with by the regional powers. A stick could also be useful, maybe the Kurdish factions could talk to China on the sly about a little enrichment, shall we say. They don’t have a strait to threaten after all. Disappointing though that one faction has significant connections to Israel.

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Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
Jul 22

Interesting. These are all older settlements with centuries of shared cultures, traditions, people and histories.

How the newer powers try to penetrate these folds will surely be a sight to observe.

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