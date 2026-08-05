Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
2d

Iraq today is reminiscent of most middle Eastern countries from post World War II. Weak central authority open to hostile manipulation from international players, and grounded by multiple fiefdoms, each running their own course.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ezgi Basaran · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture