Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

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Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
1h

Sounds like much of the fanfare that has been growing internationally and simultaneously gaining traction.

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Fictional Russia's avatar
Fictional Russia
3m

Did the CHP mayors allow themselves to become vulnerable to blackmail? Many countries (including the US) are run on bribery and blackmail. Whoever controls the police and justice departments gets to choose who gets investigated. Of course, cases can be fabricated, but that’s more trouble than finding a vulnerability.

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