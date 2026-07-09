Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

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Benedict Moleta's avatar
Benedict Moleta
Jul 9

Do you think it would also be true to say that American president's conduct has been facilitated by the long strategic opportunism in NATO, having quickly absorbed Türkiye along with Greece regardless of their non-Atlantic geography, because because it was useful to all parties in the early 1950s?

In other words, the regional autonomy Türkiye has recently pursued, asserted and claimed may be inseparable from its long history of unfixed orientation within NATO.

But Türkiye's seventy years of geostrategic and threat-absorbing usefulness to America and Western Europe has also made it possible (even foreseeable) that a nationalist Turkish president would sooner or later make use of that usefulness, when an American president eventually comes along who is short on ideas and running short of clout?

Do you think it would be reasonable to say this history is helping the present opportunism to flourish?

With thanks for your ongoing analysis and exploration of these long-brewing troubles - and best wishes from Canberra,

Benedict Moleta

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