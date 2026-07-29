Angle, Anchor, and Voice

Angle, Anchor, and Voice

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The Odysseus of Turkey's Opposition
Özgür Özel and his colleagues have left the party Atatürk founded to build a new one, one of the most consequential breakaways in Turkish political…
  Ezgi Basaran
The role of the Kurds in the upended Middle East
With war resuming in Iran, let us look together at the clues now surfacing about the Kurds’ changing role in the Middle East.
  Ezgi Basaran
Interview with Faisal Devji: Islam as an actor, an agent, a protagonist in history is dying.
Listen now | I talked to Faisal Devji at Oxford about his arguments in his new book The Waning Crescent: The Rise and Fall of Global Islam.
  Ezgi Basaran
50:01
The Iranian Regime’s Best Enemy
The US-Israeli war on Iran was a godsend to a regime whose legitimacy was threadbare after the winter's protests. With the war resumed, what does the…
  Ezgi Basaran
Extremely dangerous love of Mr Trump
Trump came to the NATO summit bearing gifts for Erdogan and contempt for everyone else. Their bond is personal, volatile, and dangerous at a moment when…
  Ezgi Basaran
Turkey, NATO, and the Uses of Authoritarian Legitimacy
What Turkey wanted from NATO has changed, and so has what NATO is and represents. The 36th summit hosted in Ankara by a leader who jails his rivals…
  Ezgi Basaran

June 2026

May 2026

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