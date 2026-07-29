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The Odysseus of Turkey's Opposition
Özgür Özel and his colleagues have left the party Atatürk founded to build a new one, one of the most consequential breakaways in Turkish political…
Jul 29
•
Ezgi Basaran
12
4
3
The role of the Kurds in the upended Middle East
With war resuming in Iran, let us look together at the clues now surfacing about the Kurds’ changing role in the Middle East.
Jul 22
•
Ezgi Basaran
6
2
1
Interview with Faisal Devji: Islam as an actor, an agent, a protagonist in history is dying.
Listen now | I talked to Faisal Devji at Oxford about his arguments in his new book The Waning Crescent: The Rise and Fall of Global Islam.
Jul 17
•
Ezgi Basaran
1
50:01
The Iranian Regime’s Best Enemy
The US-Israeli war on Iran was a godsend to a regime whose legitimacy was threadbare after the winter's protests. With the war resumed, what does the…
Jul 16
•
Ezgi Basaran
4
3
Extremely dangerous love of Mr Trump
Trump came to the NATO summit bearing gifts for Erdogan and contempt for everyone else. Their bond is personal, volatile, and dangerous at a moment when…
Jul 9
•
Ezgi Basaran
11
1
8
Turkey, NATO, and the Uses of Authoritarian Legitimacy
What Turkey wanted from NATO has changed, and so has what NATO is and represents. The 36th summit hosted in Ankara by a leader who jails his rivals…
Jul 2
•
Ezgi Basaran
16
6
June 2026
The more 'humane' the war, the longer it lasts
Yale professor Samuel Moyn, in a major Oxford lecture, argued that the West's drive to fight 'cleaner' wars is perpetuating them.
Jun 24
•
Ezgi Basaran
11
1
4
Erdoğan, the Hejaz Railway and the Political Economy of Ottomanism
References to the glorious Ottoman past have been flying around in Turkey amid the memorandums signed with Syria and Saudi Arabia to revive the Hejaz…
Jun 11
•
Ezgi Basaran
20
10
Tom Barrack, Great Unifier(!)
He has done what no summit or peace plan could. Turks, Kurds and Arabs now agree on something.
Jun 4
•
Ezgi Basaran
15
6
May 2026
Why is Erdoğan upgrading authoritarianism
First they jailed his rival. Now a court has removed the opposition leader who took up the fight. Erdogan's Turkey has crossed the line from flawed…
May 28
•
Ezgi Basaran
30
9
The story that Erdoğan's Turkey wants from Syria
When I heard Hakan Fidan say those two words, I said to myself: a perfect example. He let slip the crux of the interaction. Pure gold.
May 20
•
Ezgi Basaran
22
4
Interview with Nathalie Tocci : Turkey is neither a baddie, nor a goodie for Europe
A conversation with Nathalie Tocci, among the sharpest readers of the European project, on Turkey's anomalous standing in Brussels, von der Leyen's…
May 12
•
Ezgi Basaran
5
1
1
29:35
© 2026 Ezgi Basaran
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